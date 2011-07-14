Woman with dementia in dirty home gets council pay-out

An elderly woman with dementia left in an unclean and unhygienic home in Worcestershire has got compensation.

The Local Government Ombudsman said relatives had a "justified sense of outrage" after the woman from the Malvern area ended up in hospital.

The ombudsman criticised Worcestershire County Council for failing to carry out adequate risk assessment or care planning in the case.

The council has apologised and agreed to pay £2,000 compensation.

A complaint about the care provided for the woman, who was living in her own home at the time, was lodged by her stepdaughter.

Hot weather

She complained that her stepmother was often left in a dirty house with bed linen and clothing unwashed and that her personal hygiene, dress and food intake were not adequately monitored.

She was being looked after by an in-house care agency of the council.

The ombudsman found that the council "failed to communicate to care workers the limits of the woman's capacity".

Care workers were criticised for failing to bring repeated instances of the woman placing herself at risk in hot weather to the attention of council managers.

The council said it apologised "unreservedly" to the family and had made the necessary changes to make sure the mistakes were not repeated.