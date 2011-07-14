University of Worcester chaplain becomes Inter Faith Advisor

Image caption Dr Haworth is the first full time chaplain for a number of years

The chaplain at University of Worcester now has the job of building relationships between faiths.

The Reverend Dr Fiona Haworth has taken over the role of Inter Faith Advisor for the Diocese of Worcester.

Dr Haworth established a multi-faith chaplaincy at the University, offering support to students and staff of all faiths and none.

The Bishop of Worcester said she was "very well placed" to strengthen relationships between the faiths.

He also announced that Dr Haworth will act as his Advisor for Selection of Candidates for the Ordained Ministry.

Dr Haworth was appointed by the University in 2009, the first full time chaplain there for a number of years.