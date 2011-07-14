Kempsey's eel friendly flood defences will go ahead

An extra £150,000 is being spent on flood defences in Worcestershire - to help make them safe for eels.

Engineers will have to fit larger pumps that will filter out any fish and eels that get sucked in at the scheme planned for Kempsey.

Catherine Garner-McInerney, from the Kempsey Flood Action Group, said: "The village is really looking to becoming flood free.

"Everybody is very positive about the flood defences being built here."

The original £1m plans were approved by the Environment Agency last year.

The amended plans will now need to be approved by Malvern Hills District Council but it is hoped that work on the defences will begin in the autumn.