Perry Wood teachers strike ballot over academy plans

Teachers at a Worcester school are being balloted on strike action over plans to turn Perry Wood Primary and Nursery into an academy.

John Allison, from the NASUWT union, said the staff were "100% opposed" to the plan.

"It's something that the Department of Education is trying to force on them," he said.

The school was put into special measures when it failed its last Ofsted inspection in November 2011.

Teachers are to be balloted on whether they are prepared to strike or take industrial action short of a strike.

Worcestershire County Council said no final decision had been made on the future of the school.