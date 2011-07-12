Leintwardine newlyweds missing on Canada honeymoon

Image caption The couple are experienced campers

A newlywed couple from Herefordshire have gone missing in Canada while on their honeymoon.

Ben and Caroline Davies, from near Leintwardine, had been expected home last week and were last in contact on 22 June.

They had been exploring the countryside in a camper van near the town of Smithers in British Columbia.

Concerns were not raised initially as they are experienced campers but the family raised the alarm on Sunday.

West Mercia Police confirmed they had been put on their missing persons list.

Police in Canada said officers were following up several possible leads.

A vehicle being used by them had been seen recently, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

It is thought the couple might be making their way back to Vancouver without realising they had been reported missing.