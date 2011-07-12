Worcester Perry Wood school's academy bid opposed

Parents at a primary and nursery school in Worcester are opposing plans for it to become a sponsored academy.

Terry Mapp, who has three children at Perry Wood school, said parents felt the plans are being "railroaded through".

The school was put into special measures when it failed its last Ofsted inspection in November 2011.

The county council said no decision had been made and results of discussions will be communicated to parents.

Parents have collected more than 300 signatures on a petition opposing the move to academy status, Mr Mann said.

Adrian Gregson, from Unison, said he feared the the school could set its own admissions policy.

"The impact of that on the local community is that local kids may not be able to go to their local school," he said.