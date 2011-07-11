Plans to save money at Christmas by Wyre Forest council

Plans to save about £2,000 by changing staff holiday arrangements over the Christmas break have been put forward at a Worcestershire council.

It was proposed to ask workers to take two days of their holiday entitlement then, which would allow Wyre Forest council to shut administrative offices.

The Conservative-controlled authority said heating and lighting costs would be saved.

Members will be asked to approve plans at a full council meeting on 27 July.

Waste collection and street cleaning services would not be affected, the council said.

Ongoing savings reviews

The Worcestershire Hub at Kidderminster Town Hall would also be open on normal working days during the period between Christmas Day and New Year.

But other offices would shut under the proposals, which would come into effect at Christmas this year, the council said.

The authority said the proposals have come as part of ongoing savings reviews in the face of government funding for the council being cut by £1.2m this year.

The grant reduction would increase to £2m in 2012/13, it added.

Leader John Campion said primarily "this is another example of us changing processes to save money rather than cutting services".

He said: "For many of our service areas, the period between Christmas and New Year is a quiet time so there are opportunities to reduce building related costs by keeping only key services operational.

"We've consulted employees on changing the present Christmas holiday arrangements and the feedback favours closing the offices for the period between Christmas Day and New Year."