NHS Question Time style debate in Worcestershire

The future of the NHS will be the subject of a Question Time-style debate being held in Worcestershire.

You could be part of an invited audience of 100 people putting questions to a panel of experts.

These include a former MP who was also a doctor, representatives of the three main political parties and NHS managers.

It's being held at The Graeme Hick Pavilion, New Road, Worcester, on Wednesday, 20 July, at 1830 BST.

BBC Hereford & Worcester and the Worcester News are jointly staging the debate.

Taking questions will be:

Dr Richard Taylor - Former consultant and MP for Wyre Forest.

Eamonn Kelly - Chief Exec of NHS Worcestershire (PCT)

Chris Tidman - Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Finance at Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust

Penelope Morgan - Liberal Democrat County Councillor

Marcus Hart - Conservative Worcestershire County Councillor with responsibility for Health

Peter Pinfield - Labour District Councillor and sits on the board of NHS Worcestershire.

The debate will be chaired by the BBC health correspondent Adam Brimelow.

It will be recorded and broadcast on BBC Hereford & Worcester at a later date.

You can apply for tickets on the BBC Shows website.