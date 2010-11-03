Police searching for stolen school computers have raided four addresses in Worcester.

Thieves stole 18 laptops from the city's Perrywood Primary and Nursery School on 1 November.

CCTV footage shows three men taking 12 black Acer computers and six silver/grey Toshiba computers from the school in St Alban's Close at 0359 GMT.

Officers searched addresses in Crickley Drive, Liverpool Road, Randwick Drive and Shap Drive, but nothing was found.

Det Insp Jim Fox, of West Mercia Police, said: "We believe that some of the computers have already been sold on so there are people out there who must know that they now possess stolen property."

Anyone with information should contact police or call Crimestoppers anonymously.