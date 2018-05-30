Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Mutiny Festival deaths: Two people released by police

  • 30 May 2018
Georgia Jones, 18, and Tommy Cowan, 20, Image copyright Facebook
Image caption Georgia Jones, 18, and Tommy Cowan, 20, died after being taken to hospital

Two people arrested on suspicion of dealing drugs at a music festival where two people fell ill and later died have been released.

Georgia Jones, 18, and Tommy Cowan, 20, died after attending Portsmouth's Mutiny Festival on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man from Havant and a 21-year-old woman from Waterlooville were held on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs.

Hampshire police said the pair remained under investigation.

Three other men arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs were released earlier in the week while officers continue to investigate, the force added.

'Bad batch'

Ms Jones fell ill at the event at King George V Playing Fields in Cosham shortly after 19:00 BST on Saturday. Mr Cowan - also known as Tommy Bakeer - was found collapsed about 20 minutes later.

Fifteen people received treatment at Queen Alexandra Hospital on Saturday night, including one who was initially described as being in a critical condition.

Hours earlier, organisers of the festival at King George V Playing Fields in Cosham had issued a "harm prevention alert" to warn about a "dangerous high-strength or bad-batch substance on site".

Ms Jones's mother and Mr Cowan's father have both since issued warnings to others about drug use.

Image copyright Mutiny Festivals
Image caption Organisers cancelled on Sunday "as a safety precaution"

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites