Southsea motorcyclist killed in Upham collision

  • 29 May 2018

A man has died following a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

The crash involving a blue Suzuki motorcycle and black Honda Civic on Belmore Lane in Upham, Hampshire, happened at about 17:00 BST on Monday.

The motorcyclist, a 54-year-old man from Southsea, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, Hampshire Police said.

The 29-year-old driver of the car was uninjured.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

