Image copyright Mutiny Festivals Image caption Organisers cancelled Sunday's event "as a safety precaution"

Three men have been arrested after two people died at a dance music festival.

Georgia Jones, 18, and Tommy Bakeer, 20, died in separate incidents at Portsmouth's Mutiny Festival on Saturday.

A third person remains in a critical, but stable, condition in hospital.

Hampshire police said a 20-year-old man from Havant, a 20-year-old from Waterlooville and a 22-year-old man from Cosham were arrested on suspicion of supplying of Class A drugs.

Georgia Jones fell ill at the event at King George V Playing Fields in Cosham shortly after 19:00 BST on Saturday. Tommy Bakeer was found collapsed about 20 minutes later.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Georgia Jones, 18, was taken to hospital but died later

Both were taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, where they later died.

Ms Jones's mother wrote of her grief at losing "her little girl" on Facebook.

Janine Milburn said she hoped her daughter's death would deter others from "taking anything ever".