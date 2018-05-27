Image copyright Facebook Image caption Georgia Jones, 18, has been named locally as one of those who died at Mutiny Festival

The mother of a teenager who died after "taking two pills" at a dance music festival has spoken of her grief at losing "her little girl".

Georgia Jones, 18, and a 20-year-old man died following separate incidents at Mutiny Festival in Portsmouth.

Writing on Facebook, her mother Janine Milburn said she hoped her daughter's death would deter others from "taking anything ever".

Police have not confirmed whether drugs were involved in either of the deaths.

A Queen Alexandra Hospital spokesman said some of the people treated presented with "drug-related" symptoms. It could not confirm if all 15 illnesses were related to drugs.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mutiny Festival safety adviser Ian Baird said organisers were liaising with police following two deaths at its site in Portsmouth

A statement on Facebook from festival organisers read: "The safety of our amazing customers has always been paramount to us and so to keep everyone safe and in respect to those who have passed, we have taken the decision not to open today."

Earlier, the festival at King George V Playing Fields in Cosham had issued a "harm prevention alert" apparently warning about the use of drugs.

The message to festivalgoers described a "dangerous high-strength or bad-batch substance on site".

Organisers said on social media they were "devastated" about the deaths.

Image caption Liam Blair said he was shocked to hear about the deaths

Festivalgoer Liam Blair, from Southampton, was one of thousands of revellers making their way home early after the event's cancellation.

He said closing the festival early was a "respectful" decision and that there was an atmosphere of "shock" as news of the deaths spread.

"You just don't expect that to happen to people so young," he said.

Image caption Sophie Wilkinson said some people at the festival were "annoyed and upset" by the decision to cancel Sunday's events

However, Sophie Wilkinson, 17, said some festivalgoers had been left "annoyed and upset" by the decision to close the festival early.

Police were alerted to Ms Jones falling ill at 19:10 BST on Saturday, and the man was found collapsed about 20 minutes later.

Both were taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portsmouth, where they later died.

Image copyright Mutiny Festivals Image caption Organisers announced on Facebook that the festival had been cancelled on Sunday "as a safety precaution"

Ms Milburn posted a warning on Facebook about the dangers of drugs following the death of her daughter.

"If nothing else I hope what has happened to her will deter you from taking anything ever," she said.

"My little girl was 18 and full of life."

In a statement, Hampshire Police said: "The deaths are being treated as separate incidents at this stage.

"They are not being treated as suspicious but inquiries are being made to determine the circumstances of what happened in each case."

Image caption Many revellers at the Mutiny Festival had been camping

The two-day festival featured artists performing electronic music including drum 'n' bass, garage and hip hop.

Dizzee Rascal, Craig David and Sean Paul were among the acts scheduled to appear.

Speaking on Twitter, Craig David said his heart went out to the family.

More than 30,000 people were expected to attend the festival, which has been running since 2013.