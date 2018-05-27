Image copyright HFRS Image caption The blaze on Saturday afternoon in Pilgrims Road, Andover, spread to a neighbouring house and damaged its roof

A house has been destroyed by a fire which started in the property's garden.

The blaze on Saturday afternoon in Pilgrims Road, Andover, spread to a neighbouring house, damaging its roof.

Seven crews wearing breathing apparatus spent almost three hours putting out the fire after being called to the scene at 16:42 BST.

Nobody was injured, but 10 residents had to be rehoused by the council, the fire service said.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said a cause had not yet been confirmed.