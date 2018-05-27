Image caption A 50-year-old woman was found in the River Anton near Bridge Street in Andover

The death of a woman found in a river is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have said.

Police were called to a stretch of the River Anton in Andover on Saturday morning after concerns were raised for the welfare of a 50-year-old woman.

She was taken to hospital in Winchester, where she was pronounced dead, Hampshire Constabulary said.

A 39-year-old who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action.

Image caption The woman was discovered in the water on Saturday morning

An area of Bridge Street, which is near where the woman was found, had been cordoned off.

Det Ch Insp Ellie Hurd said: "I would like to thank residents in Andover for their patience and support while we made our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding this incident."