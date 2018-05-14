Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Christopher Hammond chosen as Southampton council leader

  • 14 May 2018
Christopher Hammond Image copyright @Christophammond
Image caption Christopher Hammond takes over from Simon Letts

Southampton City Council's controlling Labour group has chosen a new leader after its previous chief lost his seat.

Simon Letts lost in Bitterne ward in the local elections on 4 May after 18 years on the council.

Councillor Christopher Hammond has been chosen with Councillor Jacqui Rayment remaining as deputy leader.

The new leader said: "I am absolutely delighted and humbled to be elected as the group's new leader."

Mr Hammond, who represents Woolston ward, described his predecessor as "a hard act to follow".

