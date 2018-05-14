Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Men suffer severe burns in Hamble van fire

  • 14 May 2018
Hamble van fire Image copyright HFRS
Image caption The fire is believed to have started after a gas cylinder leaked in the van

Two men are being treated in hospital for severe burns after a van caught fire in Hampshire.

Fire crews were called to the blaze on Westfield Common, Hamble shortly after 19:00 BST on Sunday.

One of the men was airlifted to hospital and the other taken by ambulance.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said it is believed a leaking gas cooking cylinder in the back of the van sparked the fire.

A car parked next to the van was also destroyed in the blaze.

Image copyright HFRS
Image caption The van was destroyed in the blaze

