Men suffer severe burns in Hamble van fire
- 14 May 2018
Two men are being treated in hospital for severe burns after a van caught fire in Hampshire.
Fire crews were called to the blaze on Westfield Common, Hamble shortly after 19:00 BST on Sunday.
One of the men was airlifted to hospital and the other taken by ambulance.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said it is believed a leaking gas cooking cylinder in the back of the van sparked the fire.
A car parked next to the van was also destroyed in the blaze.