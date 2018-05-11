Image copyright Sara Brisdion Image caption Sara Brisdion has dressed as a poo emoji for the occasion

A mother is sitting on a toilet in a busy shopping street to raise awareness of the lack of changing facilities for people with disabilities.

Sarah Brisdion's Hadley's Heroes campaign came about after she experienced difficulties with her son, who has cerebral palsy.

The mother of twins wants fully accessible toilets installed in all large public venues and places.

Her six-hour toilet sit is taking place in London's Baker Street.

Image copyright Sarah Brisdion Image caption Mrs Brisdion began her campaign after using public toilets when out with her twins Erica and Hadley, who has cerebral palsy

Mrs Brisdion, from Brockenhurst, Hampshire, said her seven-year-old son Hadley often has to lie on toilet floors to be changed as baby-changing tables are unsuitable.

"Sometimes he is forced to use a nappy because he can't access a toilet when we are away from home," she added.

"It's soul-destroying, it's horrible - it's not something I ever thought I would have to watch my child go through.

"I've had to listen to Hadley begging me not to let him lie on a toilet floor before."

Image copyright Sarah Brisdion Image caption In the run up to Christmas 2017, Sarah Brisdion posted festive selfies on the loo each day

Changing Places toilets are larger disabled toilets with a changing bench and hoist suitable for people with learning disabilities, motor neurone disease, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, as well as older people.

The Hadley's Heroes campaign has successfully helped to complete Changing Places toilets at Portsmouth International Port and New Forest District Council in Lymington.

Mrs Brisdion has previously posted festive selfies of herself on the lavatory to raise awareness.