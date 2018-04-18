Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Man charged with Andover alley stab murder

  • 18 April 2018
Image caption Police found the victim in an alleyway next to St Paul's Church Centre in Andover

A man has been charged with murdering a man who was found stabbed in an alleyway next to a church.

Tommy Ferris, 28, from London, was found injured in the lane off Smannell Road, Andover, Hampshire, shortly before 01:00 BST on Friday.

He was pronounced dead on arrival at Southampton General Hospital.

Zandrae Smith, 20, of Bradford, West Yorkshire, has been charged with murder and was due to appear before Basingstoke magistrates on Wednesday.

A post-mortem examination confirmed that Mr Ferris died as a result of being stabbed, police said previously.
Image caption The 28-year-old victim, from London, died from stab wounds

