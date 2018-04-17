Image copyright Nicholas Palmer Image caption Conservative club member Nicholas Palmer took this picture from inside the building

The constituency office of immigration minister Caroline Nokes has been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious substance.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called at 11:10 BST to the address in Romsey, Hampshire.

The building in Market Place was evacuated but Ms Nokes was not in the building.

The BBC understands that the MP's secretary had opened an envelope containing white powder-like substance.

Romsey Police tweeted about the evacuation:

Image copyright Chrissie Bye Image caption Emergency services were called to the town centre at 11:10 BST

Emergency workers in white protective suits have also attended the scene in Market Place.

Romsey Town Council has said the town centre is obstructed by emergency vehicles and drivers should avoid the area.

Image copyright PA Image caption Minster of State for Immigration Caroline Nokes (centre) has been in Downing Street for talks with the prime minister in relation to the Windrush immigration controversy

Image copyright Chrissie Bye Image caption A witness said six ambulances were on the scene