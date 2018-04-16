Image caption A replacement launch operates for foot passengers when the chain ferry does not operate, while vehicles have to make a 12-mile (19km) round trip by road

A troubled chain ferry ran aground two days after a council gave reassurances about its reliability.

The Floating Bridge service at East Cowes on the Isle of Wight was suspended for several hours on Saturday.

It followed a meeting of the island council's scrutiny committee on Thursday when leader Dave Stewart described it as a "reliable" service.

The authority has not yet said what caused the ferry to run aground.

The £3.2m Floating Bridge Number 6 has been beset by problems since entering service in May 2017 - car bumpers were scraped while disembarking and it suffered an electrical fault on its second day in use.

It re-entered service in December after being suspended for more than three months.

In February it spent a further period out of action after a prow broke mid-way through crossing the River Medina.

Mr Stewart, Conservative leader of Isle of Wight Council, has since said it was "nearly a good and reliable service".

More than 90,000 people and 40,000 vehicles have used the ferry since December when it returned to service, he said.

"There are generally about four to five journeys an hour, and we are aiming for five to six," he added.

'Laughing stock'

Independent councillor Karl Love said: "Nearly right is a long way off being right."

He added he had been called to the ferry site on Sunday by "angry residents" who had made complaints about noises it was making.

"When it sets off there is a terrible banging noise," Mr Love said.

He added the ferry had become a "laughing stock" and its breakdowns were affecting the local economy.

The council has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment.

