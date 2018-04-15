Image copyright PA Image caption Wayne Bellows is a fourth-generation market trader in Lymington

A market trader named Wayne Bellows has been told not to shout about his produce after a complaint over noise.

Lymington and Pennington Town Council in Hampshire has reminded Mr Bellows, 53, of regulations that stallholders must not cause a "nuisance".

Mr Bellows, who runs a fruit and vegetable stall, said the warning was "absolutely ridiculous" and ironic, given his name.

The town's mayor said the council had a duty to follow up the complaint.

Mr Bellows is the fourth generation of his family to sell his wares in the market on Lymington's High Street.

He said he used a traditional call to promote his produce from about 10:00 on market days.

"All I say is the usual things like 'strawberries for a pound'," he said.

"The whole thing is completely bizarre and absolutely ridiculous - not to mention ironic because of my name.

"I have been doing this all my life, ever since I was a kid. I've never done anything differently and never had any complaints.

"It's hard enough competing with the supermarkets. Markets are a dying trade."

Image caption Lymington's market is held in the town's high street

Lymington's market dates back to the mid-13th Century and the wide high street was deliberately designed to accommodate traders.

The town's mayor Barry Dunning said the row was a "storm in a teacup".

"Personally, I love the market. It is our crown jewel. It's so important to the town," he said.

"But nuisance can be whatever you want to make it. We had a complaint and we have to follow that up."

Mr Bellows plans to raise the matter at the council's next meeting with stallholders.

"I must fight this for markets everywhere," he said.