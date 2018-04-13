Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found in Cricketers Way in the early hours of Friday

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who died after being found injured in the street.

Police found the victim after they were called to Cricketers Way in Andover, Hampshire, shortly before 01:00 BST.

The victim, who has not been formally identified, was taken to Southampton General Hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead on arrival.

A 37-year-old man from Andover has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Detectives have appealed for information about suspicious activity in the area during the early hours of the morning or late on Thursday night.