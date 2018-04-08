Man killed in Hampshire hit-and-run
A pedestrian has died in a hit-and-run crash in Andover.
Hampshire Constabulary said the 30-year-old man was hit by two cars, one of which failed to stop.
It happened at about 21:00 BST on Saturday on the northbound carriageway of the A342 between Weyhill and Ludgershall.
The driver of the first car, a man in his 30s, attended a voluntary interview at a police station.
The road was closed for about six hours.