Image copyright Mike Purvey Image caption Traffic was left queuing on the M3 for more than four miles (7km)

Four males have been injured - with one in a life-threatening condition - in a motorway crash after their car failed to stop for police in Hampshire.

The Jaguar hit roadworks on the slip road at junction 5 on the M3 northbound near Hook at about 05:00 BST.

Police initially said the four males had been arrested but later said only three had been held.

Hampshire Constabulary has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

A 17-year-old and an 18-year-old, both from London, have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in custody.

A third male, a 17-year-old, has been de-arrested and remains in hospital. The fourth person, aged 18, remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition.

The slip road and one lane of the motorway were closed, leading to traffic queues on the M3 stretching for more than four miles (7km).