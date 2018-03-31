Image copyright Family handouts Image caption Ella Alford (left) and Aimee Clayton were students at Peter Symonds College in Winchester

Two friends who were found dead more than six hours after their car crashed off the road were "selfless" and "amazing", their families say.

Ella Alford and Aimee Clayton's bodies were found in a Fiat 500 at the side of the road in Hampshire last Wednesday, at 05:00 BST.

Hampshire Police believe the 18-year-olds' car hit some trees at about 22:30 the previous evening.

The women's deaths have left their families "heartbroken" and "bereft".

"No words can ever express the sorrow and heartbreak we feel as we try to come to terms with the untimely and tragic loss of our beautiful, selfless daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece and cousin," Miss Alford's family said in a statement.

"Our kind, funny girl, with the biggest heart, who always put everyone else before herself.

"Forever young, forever beautiful, forever in our hearts."

Image caption The crash happened on the A30 eastbound near Basingstoke

Police are continuing to investigate the crash near the Hatch pub in Basingstoke.

Miss Clayton was a "unique and amazingly gifted soul", her family said.

"[She] always had time and patience for anybody, [was] destined for great things, but taken far too soon," they said.

"She will be greatly missed by all who knew here and we as a family are left bereft."

The women went to Peter Symonds College in Winchester whose principal Stephen Carville said they "both had such bright futures ahead".

They were the only people in the car and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Motorists who drove along the road at about 22:30 BST, particularly those with dashcam footage, have been urged by police to come forward.