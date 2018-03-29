Image copyright Taj Tyres Image caption Police said the Volvo caught fire before rolling and colliding with an Audi

A man has appeared in court charged after a pedestrian was hit by car before it crashed and caught fire.

Thomas Carey, 26, was struck by a Volvo S60, that was also in collision with two other cars before it hit a wall in Bevois Hill, Southampton, on Tuesday.

Gentjan Lalaj, 20, of Hazelwood Lane, Palmers Green, London, is charged with four offences including causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was remanded in custody by Southampton magistrates.

Mr Lalaj is also accused of having no insurance or driving licence and failing to stop after a road collision.

He is next due to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 30 April.

Hampshire Constabulary has referred the incident to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).