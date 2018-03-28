Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Sarah Hoare and Christopher Tarrant were pronounced dead at the scene

Family tributes have been paid to a man and a woman who were killed in a single vehicle crash on Monday.

Christopher Tarrant and his front seat passenger Sarah Hoare, both aged 27 and from Basingstoke, were pronounced dead at the scene on the A33 near Kings Worthy, Hampshire.

Their BMW 316 hit a tree shortly before 01:50 BST.

Ms Hoare, whose baby son died four months ago, was a "precious loving daughter", a family statement said.

The four-week-old boy was taken ill suddenly and died in hospital in November, according to a fundraising page.

Paying tribute, her family said: "Taken from us far too soon. Fly high with baby Zane sweetheart."

Image copyright Google Image caption The car hit a tree on the A33 near Kings Worthy

Mr Tarrant, known as Tosh, was a "loving son, brother, dad, uncle and friend", his family said.

"His motto was 'YOLO' - you only live once. He will be sorely missed by everyone. Gone but not forgotten."

A 21-year-old woman from Basingstoke, who was travelling in the back of the car, was seriously injured and taken to Southampton General Hospital.

The A33 was closed for about 10 hours, leading to long traffic delays on the M3.