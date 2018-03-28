Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Testwood School stabbing: Boy, 15, appears in court

  • 28 March 2018
Testwood School in Totton Image copyright Google
Image caption A girl was attacked at Testwood School, previously called Testwood Sports College, on Monday

A teenage boy has appeared in court accused of stabbing a girl in the stomach as she queued at a school canteen during break-time.

The 15-year-old appeared before Southampton magistrates after the attack at Testwood School in Totton, Hampshire, on Monday morning.

He is charged with possessing an offensive weapon, namely a knife, and unlawfully and maliciously wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The boy was remanded in custody .

He is next due to appear at Southampton Magistrates' Court, sitting as a youth court, on 5 April.

The victim suffered a non-life threatening puncture wound and was treated at Southampton General Hospital, Hampshire police has previously said.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites