Two 18-year-old women have died after the car they were travelling in came off the road and hit some trees.

The car, a white Fiat 500, was found at the side of the A30 eastbound in Basingstoke, Hampshire, at 05:00 BST, but it was not known exactly when the crash happened, police said.

The driver of the vehicle and her passenger, one from Basingstoke and the other from Hook, were pronounced dead at the scene, near The Hatch pub.

Their next of kin have been informed.

Hampshire Constabulary is appealing for motorists who drove along the road between 21:50 on Tuesday and 05:00 on Wednesday, particularly those with dashcam footage, to come forward.

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing and the road remains closed, the force said.