Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Portsmouth nightclub blaze sees 1,000 clubbers evacuated

  • 28 March 2018
The Astoria, Guildhall Walk Image copyright HFRS
Image caption Clubbers were helped out of the venue by police and door staff

About 1,000 clubbers were evacuated after a fire broke out at a nightclub in Portsmouth.

The fire started in the ceiling above the dance floor at The Astoria, Guildhall Walk, at about 01:40 BST during its mid-week dirty disco event.

Police and door staff helped clubbers out of the three-storey building while fire crews put out the blaze. No-one was hurt.

The club said it would open at midday for people to collect their belongings.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites