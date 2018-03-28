Image copyright HFRS Image caption Clubbers were helped out of the venue by police and door staff

About 1,000 clubbers were evacuated after a fire broke out at a nightclub in Portsmouth.

The fire started in the ceiling above the dance floor at The Astoria, Guildhall Walk, at about 01:40 BST during its mid-week dirty disco event.

Police and door staff helped clubbers out of the three-storey building while fire crews put out the blaze. No-one was hurt.

The club said it would open at midday for people to collect their belongings.