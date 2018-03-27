Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Basingstoke park death: Second man charged with murder

  • 27 March 2018
Jason Williams Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary
Image caption Jason Williams died from a stab wound to the chest

A second man has been charged with murder after a stabbing in a Hampshire park.

Jason Williams was found with a single stab wound to the chest in Russell Howard Park, Basingstoke, at 01:30 GMT on 20 February.

Kasey Wayne Rolfe, 37, of no fixed address, has now been charged with the 41-year-old's murder.

David Brewer, 34, of West Ham Close in the town, was previously also charged with his murder.

Mr Rolfe is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Image caption Part of Russell Howard Park was cordoned off by the police after Mr Williams' body was found

