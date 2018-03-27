Image copyright Michael Bradley/AFP/Getty Images Image caption John Fisher was part of the 13-strong Sun Hung Kai/ Scallywag crew

Hopes of finding a yachtsman who fell overboard during a round-the-world race in the Atlantic Ocean are "diminishing", organisers say.

John Fisher, 47, from Southampton, fell from Team Sun Hung Kai's Scallywag yacht 1,400 nautical miles west of Cape Horn at 13:42 GMT on Monday.

Volvo Ocean Race organisers said the search for Mr Fisher was being hampered by poor weather and lack of light hopes of a rescue were slim.

Other crew members are reported safe.

Volvo Ocean Race said the Scallywag team aboard the 65ft yacht conducted an exhaustive search for Mr Fisher but had since been forced to turn downwind and head towards the nearest safe landfall, on the South American coast.

"The weather in the area is forecast to deteriorate significantly in the coming hours," they said in a statement.

The Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre requested one ship divert to the scene and is continuing to contact other ships that may be able to assist.

Mr Fisher, who lives in Adelaide but competes for Great Britain, was on watch and wearing appropriate survival gear when he fell overboard.

He is taking part in the 45,000 nautical mile race around the world for the first time.

The teams were on leg seven from Auckland, New Zealand, to Iajai, Brazil, when Mr Fisher went missing.