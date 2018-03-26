Image copyright Michael Bradley/AFP/Getty Images Image caption John Fisher was part of the 13-strong Sun Hung Kai/ Scallywag crew

A British yachtsman is missing at sea after falling overboard off the tip of South America during a round-the-world race.

John Fisher, 47, from Southampton, was washed overboard 1,400 miles west of Cape Horn at 13:42 GMT, organisers of the Volvo Ocean Race said.

The Sun Hung Kai/ Scallywag crew have been searching for Mr Fisher, who was wearing survival equipment.

A ship approximately 400 nautical miles away has been diverted to the scene.

The rescue operation is being co-ordinated by the race control centre in Alicante.

Race organisers said: "Naturally we are deeply concerned, especially given the weather conditions, and race control in Alicante is supporting the Scallywag team and MRCC throughout the operation."

The Volvo Ocean Race is a 45,000 nautical mile race around the world and the teams were on day nine of the seventh leg from Auckland, New Zealand to Iajai, Brazil when Mr Fisher went missing.

The 2017-18 race is the 13th - and longest - edition of the event, that was first held in 1973 when it was known as the Whitbread Round The World Race.

Mr Fisher, who now lives in Adelaide but competes for Great Britain, is taking part in the race for the first time.