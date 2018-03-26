Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The fire broke out at The Potters Heron shortly after 17:00 GMT

A thatched hotel and pub is to be partially rebuilt after a fire ripped through its roof.

More than 120 firefighters tackled the blaze at The Potters Heron, in Ampfield near Romsey, Hampshire, on 19 March.

No-one was hurt in the fire, which is believed to have started in the chimney.

Hotel director Ted Kennedy said it had since reopened and designs were being drawn up for the damaged section to be rebuilt.

Image copyright HFRS Image caption Firefighters tackled the blaze in the thatched roof of the hotel and pub

"We were lucky because there were no weddings planned while it's been closed," Mr Kennedy said.

"The function rooms are completely unaffected, as is the bar, and the restaurant has been temporarily set up in the main hotel area."

He praised the fire service for its "unbelievably quick" response.

"They compartmentalised the fire to stop it from spreading and they did an amazing thing by salvaging all of the furniture in the area where the fire was," he added.