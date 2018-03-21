Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Motorbike crash victim George Howell 'lived in moment'

  • 21 March 2018
George Howell Image copyright Hampshire Police
Image caption George Howell died at the scene on Thomas Lewis Way in Southampton

A motorcyclist who died in a crash "lived in the moment", his family has said in a tribute.

George Howell, from Southampton, died after his red Suzuki collided with a silver Vauxhall Corsa on Thomas Lewis Way on Friday.

Paying tribute to the 27-year-old, Mr Howell's family described him as a "sensitive, kind, honest and funny" person.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites