Image copyright Simon Read Image caption Bomb disposal experts were called to the scene on 23 September

A 17-year-old boy who caused an estimated £40m of damage to the economy by throwing petrol bombs on to a motorway has been detained in hospital.

The M3 had to be shut for 11 hours on 23 September after Nicholas Elger launched flammable material from a bridge.

The teenager previously pleaded guilty to arson recklessly endangering life.

Elger, of Winchester, Hampshire, was handed an interim hospital order at Winchester Crown Court.

He will be held while doctors assess whether he has a treatable and diagnosable condition.

Judge Keith Cutler warned Elgar he faced a "significant custodial sentence" if his condition was deemed to be untreatable.

Image caption The motorway was closed for 11 hours after a substance was thrown from a bridge

The judge described Elger as a "dangerous young man" for throwing the two petrol bombs on to the motorway.

The substance was later discovered to be flammable but not explosive.

He lifted an order banning the teenager's name being reported, saying it was in the "public interest" for Elger to be identified.

Elger confessed to "wanting to kill someone" and had previously pleaded guilty to two arson charges, as well as burglary and blackmail charges against public school Winchester College, which he attended.

The court heard Elger arrived at Winchester College as a boarder aged 13 in September 2013.

His housemaster, Mr Fox, said he was "concerned about his behaviour" from an early stage after learning Elger had an alter-ago called James.

Mr Fox said he had found a knife with the word "James" carved into the handle and that Elger had collected hundreds of matches.

He has since been expelled.

Defending, Robert Morris said: "Hearing voices encouraged him to act, according to his psychiatrists who have been treating him recently."

He added the offending, which all happened within the space of a year, coincided with problems within the family home - causing a "fundamental shift" in his character.