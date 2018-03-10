Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Blackwater shooting: Man and woman released by police

  • 10 March 2018
Image caption Police patrols in Blackwater have increased since the shooting

Two people arrested in connection with a shooting in Hampshire which left a teenager seriously injured have been released while inquiries continue.

The 17-year-old victim remains in hospital after he was shot in the torso at a garage block in Hearsey Gardens, Blackwater, on 10 February.

A 49-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have now been released.

Previously four others were released from custody pending further inquiries.

They included a 34-year-old local woman, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, and a 41-year-old man, from Farnborough, who was detained on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A 16-year-old boy and a 40-year-old man, both from Blackwater and arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, have had their bail extended until 10 May.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Image caption The shooting took place at a block of garages

