Craig Hall, pictured with his stepdaughter Shannon, was described as having a "heart of gold"

A man killed when the minibus he was travelling in crashed with a lorry has been described as having a "heart of gold" by his family.

Craig Hall, 36, from Middlesbrough, died on the A34 near Sutton Scotney, Hampshire, on 26 February.

In a statement, Mr Hall's wife Jackie paid tribute to him as a "family man" who "would do anything to help anyone".

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drugs.

The man, from Durham, was released while inquiries continue.

Mrs Hall said her husband's death in the crash, which happened at about 04:40 GMT, had "left such a massive hole in everyone's lives".

She added: "He lived for his kids and me. He was not just my best friend but also my soulmate."

Three other passengers, two 25-year-old men and a 24-year-old man, suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the lorry, a 63-year-old man from Warwickshire, was unhurt.