Image copyright Family handout/PA Image caption Apollo was described by his parents as a "happy, kind boy"

No lifeguards were on duty at a Spanish hotel swimming pool in which a seven-year-old boy drowned, an inquest has heard

Apollo Badran, from Southsea, Hampshire was on holiday in Lanzarote in May 2017 when he was found at the bottom of the pool.

His mother told an inquest into his death in Portsmouth that other hotel guests tried to revive him.

The coroner concluded his death was accidental.

Apollo was on holiday with his paternal grandmother, his aunt and his siblings at the H10 Lanzarote Gardens when he suddenly disappeared on the first day of their trip on 26 May.

His mother, Annelies Denecker, said she found out what happened in a phone call from his grandmother and discovered more through witness statements from other guests.

She told the inquest her son was spotted at the bottom of the deep end of the pool by another guest. He was pulled out and a nurse, also staying at the hotel, then gave him CPR.

Image copyright Google Image caption Apollo was on holiday with family members at the H10 Lanzarote Gardens

He was taken to hospital but died four days later.

Ms Denecker said: "What we have found from all the information is there were no lifeguards to be seen.

"When they finally arrived 10 minutes later they did not quite know what to do. We do not know if he slipped or he went down the slide."

Recording a verdict of accidental death, coroner David Horsley said the death was a "dreadful accident" and that information from the Spanish authorities was "sketchy".

He said: "There were supposed to be lifeguards there that weren't there."

He added that it was a matter for the Spanish authorities to act on if that was a criminal act in Spain.

Ms Denecker and Apollo's father, Gus Badran, said in a statement: "Losing Apollo has left a permanent vacuum in all our lives. He was a happy, kind boy with the most incredible smile."