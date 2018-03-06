Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Flat and business destroyed in Lee-on-the-Solent fire

  • 6 March 2018
Fire High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent Image copyright HFRS
Image caption At its height about 40 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze

A flat and business have been destroyed after a fire broke out.

At its peak about 40 firefighters tackled the blaze that started in a flat in High Street in Lee-on-the-Solent, Hampshire, at about 01:20 GMT.

People living nearby have been urged to keep their windows closed until smoke in the area disperses.

The road is expected to remain closed between Pier Street and Studland Road over concerns about the stability of the building.

No-one was injured and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Image copyright Barry Fryer
Image caption The high street in Lee-on-the-Solent remains closed after the fire

Local resident Barry Fryer said: "It smells very smoky - it's a damp, humid day and the smell is just lingering.

"The roof of the building has burnt through, there is that 'bonfire' smell in the high street. There are a lot of support vehicles in the area. It's a very busy stretch of road."

Image copyright HFRS
Image caption The fire broke out in the flat in the early hours
Image copyright HFRS
Image caption The blaze spread throughout the flat to the business below
Image copyright HFRS
Image caption Neighbours have been urged to keep windows closed while the smoke from the fire disperses

