Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption The fire at two thatched cottages in Moncton "spread rapidly"

Two thatched cottages have been destroyed in a blaze fought by more than 70 firefighters for 17 hours.

Crews were alerted to flames at a property in Monxton, near Andover in Hampshire, at 19:50 GMT on Saturday.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire "spread rapidly" on the building's first floor and later engulfed an adjoining cottage.

No injuries were reported. Investigators remain at the scene to establish the cause.

Image copyright Rushmoor Fire Station Image caption More than 70 firefighters spent 17 hours tackling the flames