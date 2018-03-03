Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Both carriageways of the A31 were blocked late on Thursday

Vehicles abandoned on the A31 in Hampshire due to heavy snow and ice can be collected by their owners, Highways England has said.

Police declared a major incident on the New Forest dual carriageway after it became blocked on Thursday.

Many motorists left their vehicles as the military, coastguard and fire service helped with a rescue operation.

Highways England tweeted late on Friday that the route was accessible and vehicles were recoverable.

On Saturday morning it added that there were still "a number" of abandoned cars and urged drivers to get in touch if they required assistance.