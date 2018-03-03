Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Motorists urged to recover cars from A31 in New Forest

  • 3 March 2018
Media captionBoth carriageways of the A31 were blocked late on Thursday

Vehicles abandoned on the A31 in Hampshire due to heavy snow and ice can be collected by their owners, Highways England has said.

Police declared a major incident on the New Forest dual carriageway after it became blocked on Thursday.

Many motorists left their vehicles as the military, coastguard and fire service helped with a rescue operation.

Highways England tweeted late on Friday that the route was accessible and vehicles were recoverable.

On Saturday morning it added that there were still "a number" of abandoned cars and urged drivers to get in touch if they required assistance.

Image caption Many of those caught up in the jam were making their way home from work when the road became impassable

