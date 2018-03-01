Image copyright KevTee Image caption The first crash happened on the northbound carriageway at about 07:15 GMT

A van driver whose vehicle collided with a lorry amid sub-zero temperatures has died.

The crash happened on the southbound carriageway of the A34 near the Tot Hill services, Newbury, shortly after 07:15 GMT.

Police said the driver was a 46-year-old, from Southampton. His front seat passenger was seriously injured.

The road remains closed both ways between the A303 and the A343. It is expected to re-open at about 19:00.

'Difficult conditions'

Diversions are in place but drivers have been urged to avoid the area.

A lorry driver was seriously injured in a separate crash, involving another lorry and a car, on the northbound carriageway at Highclere, police said.

Sgt Barry Long said: "We would like to thank everyone for their patience in what are particularly difficult conditions, with temperatures as low as -7C.

"Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the deceased as this time."

Police said all traffic trapped in tailbacks on both carriageways had now been released.