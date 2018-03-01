England

Van driver killed in A34 Tot Hill crash

  • 1 March 2018
A34 queuing traffic Image copyright KevTee
Image caption The first crash happened on the northbound carriageway at about 07:15 GMT

A van driver whose vehicle collided with a lorry amid sub-zero temperatures has died.

The crash happened on the southbound carriageway of the A34 near the Tot Hill services, Newbury, shortly after 07:15 GMT.

Police said the driver was a 46-year-old, from Southampton. His front seat passenger was seriously injured.

The road remains closed both ways between the A303 and the A343. It is expected to re-open at about 19:00.

'Difficult conditions'

Diversions are in place but drivers have been urged to avoid the area.

A lorry driver was seriously injured in a separate crash, involving another lorry and a car, on the northbound carriageway at Highclere, police said.

Sgt Barry Long said: "We would like to thank everyone for their patience in what are particularly difficult conditions, with temperatures as low as -7C.

"Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the deceased as this time."

Police said all traffic trapped in tailbacks on both carriageways had now been released.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites