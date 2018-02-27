Image copyright Family photo Image caption Alexander Worth died in the crash in North Warnborough in August 2016

The driver of a £1.2 million Ferrari involved in a crash that killed a 13-year-old boy has apologised in court for not asking him to wear a seatbelt.

Alexander Worth, from Kings Worthy, Hampshire, died in August 2016.

Businessman Matthew Cobden told Winchester Crown Court he believed there was a fault with the Ferrari F50 causing a sudden increase in power when he touched the accelerator.

Mr Cobden denies causing death by careless driving.

The jury previously heard that Mr Cobden, of Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, had offered Alexander a ride in the Ferrari when the teenager visited his car storage business with his mother and her partner.

The supercar flipped after hitting a post beside a farm access road, throwing both Alexander and Mr Cobden from the vehicle.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr Cobden suffered a fractured rib and a punctured lung.

Fighting back tears in the witness box, Mr Cobden was asked about why neither he nor Alexander were wearing seatbelts.

Image copyright Crown Prosecution Service Image caption Both Alexander and Mr Cobden were thrown from the vehicle

He replied: "It's something I think about all the time. If I had done, things could have been different."

Describing the crash, he said: "I put my foot on the accelerator and it goes. Next thing I'm not in the car.

"If I could have done something I would have done something, that's what frustrates me the most."

The court previously heard independent Ferrari expert Aldo Riti give evidence that he believed the car had a pre-existing fault.

The defence expert witness said he believed the car started with only six cylinders working because of the fault and then the other six had cut in - leading to an increase in power.

Prosecution expert witness Tony Ciccone, an engineer from Ferrari, was asked if there was any evidence the car had a problem switching from six to 12 cylinders before the crash. "Not from what I saw," he said.

The court heard the Ferrari had recently had a £52,000 service and overhaul.

The trial continues.