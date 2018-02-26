Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A34 southbound at Sutton Scotney Services

A man has died and three others have been injured after the minibus they were travelling in was involved in a crash with a lorry in Hampshire.

Five people were in the white Ford Transit mini-bus when it hit a lorry on the A34 southbound at Sutton Scotney Services at about 04:40 GMT.

A 36-year-old man, who was one of the passengers, died at the scene.

A 19-year-old man, from Durham, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Three other passengers, two 25-year-old men and a 24-year-old man, all from North Yorkshire, were injured.

One of the men was taken to hospital with serious but none life-threatening injuries. The other two sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the lorry, a 63-year-old man from Warwickshire, was uninjured.

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the crash are under way, Hampshire Constabulary said.

Officers are appealing for witnesses.