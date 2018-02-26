Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Andover crash: Pedestrian hit by car killed

  • 26 February 2018
Cricketers Way Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on Smannell Road by its junction with Cricketers Way

A 31-year-old pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Hampshire.

The crash, involving a grey Vauxhall Corsa, happened in Smannell Road, Andover, near the Cricketers Way junction, at about 17:10 GMT on Sunday.

Hampshire police said the driver of the car, an 18-year-old man, had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites