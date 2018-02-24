Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Jason Williams died from a stab wound to the chest

A man has been charged with murder after a stabbing in Hampshire.

The body of Jason Williams, 41, was discovered with a single stab wound to the chest in Russell Howard Park, Basingstoke, at 01:30 GMT Tuesday.

David John Brewer, 34, of West Ham Close in the town has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court.

A 37-year-old man from Basingstoke has been released from police custody, but remains under investigation.