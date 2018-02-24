Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Basingstoke park death: Man charged with murder

  • 24 February 2018
Jason Williams Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary
Image caption Jason Williams died from a stab wound to the chest

A man has been charged with murder after a stabbing in Hampshire.

The body of Jason Williams, 41, was discovered with a single stab wound to the chest in Russell Howard Park, Basingstoke, at 01:30 GMT Tuesday.

David John Brewer, 34, of West Ham Close in the town has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court.

A 37-year-old man from Basingstoke has been released from police custody, but remains under investigation.
Image caption Part of Russell Howard Park was cordoned off by the police after Mr Williams' body was found

