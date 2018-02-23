Image caption Police patrols in Blackwater were increased following the shooting

Two more people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Hampshire which left a teenager seriously injured.

The 17-year-old remains in hospital after he was shot at a garage block in Hearsey Gardens, Blackwater, at about 15:00 GMT on 10 February.

A 49-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man from Blackwater have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Previously four people were released from custody pending further inquiries.

They included a 40-year-old man, a woman aged 34 and a 16-year-old boy, all from Blackwater, who had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

A 41-year-old man from Farnborough was detained on suspicion of assisting an offender.