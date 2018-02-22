Image copyright Family photo Image caption Alexander Worth died in the crash in North Warnborough in August 2016

The driver of a £1.2 million Ferrari involved in a crash that killed a 13-year-old boy was "not showing off", a court has heard.

Alexander Worth, from Kings Worthy, Hampshire, died in August 2016.

Matthew Cobden told Winchester Crown Court he had taken the boy for a ride in his "dream car" from his vehicle storage depot and had "no intention of doing anything stupid".

Mr Cobden denies causing death by careless driving.

The court was read a statement by the 39-year-old from Walton-on-Thames and extracts of his police interviews.

They described how he had offered Alexander a ride in the Ferrari F50 when the teenager visited his car storage business with his mother and her partner.

Mr Cobden said: "It was nice to put a young lad in one of his dream cars. There was no intention of doing anything stupid. I cannot stress that enough."

Image copyright Crown Prosecution Service Image caption Alexander Worth's mother said she heard the roar of the engine and a "bit of a bang"

The supercar flipped in North Warnborough, Hampshire, after hitting a post, throwing both Alexander and Mr Cobden from the vehicle.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jurors heard Mr Cobden told police neither were wearing seatbelts as he "had no intention of going at anything more than a very low speed".

He said: "As soon as I touched the accelerator the car took off uncontrollably.

"I do not know if the accelerator pedal jammed or what had happened but I am certain that nothing I did caused the car to speed up in the way that it did."

Mr Cobden said he had driven no faster than the 10mph speed limit but thought the car reached 40mph when it crashed.

"At no point was I showing off, my business is about discretion," he said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Matthew Cobden is on trial at Winchester Crown Court

Mr Cobden suffered a fractured rib and a punctured lung in the crash.

The defence has blamed the crash on a pre-existing defect in the Ferrari.

The trial continues.